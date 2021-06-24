Maui News

Stage 1 Water Shortage Declaration for Upcountry Maui Takes Effect July 2

June 24, 2021, 3:05 PM HST
* Updated June 24, 3:08 PM
“Stage 1” Water Shortage Declared for Upcountry, Maui. Maui Now image.

A Stage 1 water shortage declaration will take effect July 2, 2021 for Upcountry Maui, due to dry conditions and high water use. Beginning July 2, the department will prohibit Upcountry water consumers from using water for irrigation, watering lawns, washing vehicles or other nonessential activities.

Failure to comply with restrictions may result in penalties, including a $500 fine for each violation and removal of a water meter for subsequent violations, according to county officials.

The Department of Water Supply’s Piʻiholo Water Treatment Plant raw water reservoir in Olinda is well below 50% capacity, in addition to a variable water supply at Wailoa Ditch, that supplies water to the department’s Kamole Water Treatment Facility. Water from Kamole is pumped uphill from Hāliʻimaile to supplement Upcountry water sources.

The Upcountry Maui water service area includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haʻikū, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio. A Stage 1 water shortage exists if the director of the Department of Water Supply determines that anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by 1% to 15%.

The Department of Water Supply reminds Upcountry Maui consumers to continue to conserve water to reduce consumption. Department officials say they appreciate the ongoing conservation efforts of Upcountry residents.

