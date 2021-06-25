Binhi at Ani will award 21 scholarships to the Class of 2021. Photos Courtesy of Binhi at Ani

Binhi at Ani will award 21 scholarships to the Class of 2021, with the three top-rated students will receive $2,000 and 18 other students will receive $1,000.



“Thanks to the success of our inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of our scholarship partners, we are able to award scholarships to 21 outstanding students,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani.

The scholars were evaluated by an independent panel of judges and graded on academic achievement, honors and activities, an essay and letters of recommendation.

“All the students were successful in the classroom and in their co-curricular activities,” said Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. “They also volunteered hours and hours of their time to support our community organizations.”



The scholarship recipients are:

Lance Christian Abut, son of Larry Abut, Sr. and Leah Flor Abut. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend Seattle Pacific University, majoring in Business Administration. Abut receives a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Caitlin Raquel Lizada Baclay, daughter of Ryan T. Baclay and Jacqueline L. Baclay. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Biology. Baclay receives a $1,000 Maui Island Cozy Dental/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Marigold Baldonado, daughter of Greg Baldonado and Maridel D. Baldonado. The Maui High School graduate will attend Oregon State University, majoring in Graphic Design. Baldonado receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jerome Butac, son of Fernand Butac and Marilyn Butac. The Maui High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Applied Science. Butac receives a $1,000 Bayer Crop Science Hawaii/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Kyson Calibuso, son of Dwayne Calibuso and Maryann Calibuso. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Calibuso receives a $2,000 Suzanne Michelle McGrath/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Lauryn Hashimoto, daughter of Dean Hashimoto and Debbie Hashimoto. The Maui High School graduate will attend Washington State University, majoring in Biology/Chemistry. Hashimoto receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Mai Huyhn, daughter of Oahn Huyhn. The Maui High School graduate will attend St. Olaf College, majoring in Political Science/History. Huyhn receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Moses Ligot, son of Rey Arellano and Alma Arellano. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaii Maui College, majoring in Business Administration/Marketing. Ligot receives a $1,000 McDonalds of Maui/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Sydnie Matsuda, daughter of Mark Matsuda and Gwyn Matsuda. The Maui High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Education. Matsuda receives a $1,000 Kula and Hoku/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Erin Akemi Mukai, daughter of Gregg Mukai and Tiffany Mukai. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Washington, majoring in Neuroscience. Mukai receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Ariana Rose Pacleb, daughter of Jupiter Pacleb and Marynor Pacleb. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Pacleb receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jeremy Peros, son of Greg “Jay” Peros and Lorelle Peros. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of California, Irvine, majoring in Computer Science and Engineering. Peros receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Haley Purdy, daughter of Guy Purdy and Agnes Purdy. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Pre-Pharmacy. Purdy receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Yuriana Robles, daughter of Essau Robles and Tamara Juarez. The Maui High School graduate will attend Baylor University, majoring in Child Development and Family Studies. Robles receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Clouie Salacup, daughter of Edgard Salacup and Lyn Salacup. The Maui High School graduate will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Psychology. Salacup receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Shania Tumpap, daughter of Arnel Tumpap and Luz Tumpap. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa, majoring in Psychology. Tumpap receives a $2,000 Renato & Maria A.F. Etrata Foundation/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Abbygail Cinena Viloria, daughter of Gerry Viloria and Eugenia Viloria. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Secondary Education-English. Viloria receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Alexis Joy Viloria, daughter of Alex Viloria and Juvy Viloria. The Maui High School graduate will attend Stanford University, majoring in Anthropology and Journalism. Viloria receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jacob Wittenberg, son of David Wittenberg and Heather Wittenberg. The King Kekaulike High School graduate will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Political Science. Wittenberg receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Michael Wong, son of Adrienne Wong and Gary Wong. The Maui High School graduate will attend Rice University, majoring in Electrical Engineering. Wong receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jadynne Zane, daughter of Darryl Zane and Jeremy Zane. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Southern California, majoring in Bioengineering. Zane receives a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

The Scholarship Recipients will be formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 3 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, which is sold out. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino also will install the newly-elected Binhi at Ani Board of Directors.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest,” is a Hawaiʻi non-profit corporation incorporated in 1985. Its purposes are to provide scholarships, promote mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, promote good citizenship and cultural awareness, and promote the general welfare. Binhi at Ani’s motto is “Promote the Bayanihan Spirit.”