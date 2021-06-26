Managers at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Maui are setting their marketing efforts on a new program that gives Hawai‘i-made brands and products an opportunity to compete for a chance to win a free “cart” or shop space at the center for three months. PC: QKC

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center launches “Start with a Cart” today to promote local businesses and provide free cart space for three months to the winner. The event, held in partnership with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, also features a $250 cash prize from Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union.

Hawai‘i-made businesses looking to pivot and try something new are competing for a chance to win at the event, happening today, Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is invited to shop local and support local brands that are popping up for the day. The final line-up includes: Molokaʻi Hot Bread Maui, Da Beehive Maui, ‘Īlio & Co., Violets Toy Box, Mise Kimono, Fam Clothing and Dippin’ Dots.

“Winning a free cart means a whole lot,” said Shannon Loo, founder of Mise Kimono. “Our next step is to create a brick and mortar, and with the pandemic, the Start with a Cart program is an opportunity to be able to dive deep and not think about the what-ifs.”

The first 200 shoppers to text-to-vote for their favorite local brand will receive a swag bag including a $10 gift card to Koho Grill and Bar.

Mall goers can shop and enjoy live music by Tarvin Makia, Lois Whitney, Kawika Ortiz, Kenny Roberts, and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Halemanu and friends. There will also be giveaways from Center Court at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“We thought this would be a great way to reinvigorate the Center post-pandemic,” said Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We also wanted to give both local businesses and our shoppers the opportunity to help us decide which concepts or brands they’d like to see here at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.”

For more information about the event, click here.