Maui News

Support Local at “Start with a Cart” at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Happening Today

June 26, 2021, 11:40 AM HST
* Updated June 26, 11:57 AM
2 Comments
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Managers at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Maui are setting their marketing efforts on a new program that gives Hawai‘i-made brands and products an opportunity to compete for a chance to win a free “cart” or shop space at the center for three months. PC: QKC

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center launches “Start with a Cart” today to promote local businesses and provide free cart space for three months to the winner. The event, held in partnership with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, also features a $250 cash prize from Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union.

Hawai‘i-made businesses looking to pivot and try something new are competing for a chance to win at the event, happening today, Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is invited to shop local and support local brands that are popping up for the day. The final line-up includes: Molokaʻi Hot Bread Maui, Da Beehive Maui, ‘Īlio & Co., Violets Toy Box, Mise Kimono, Fam Clothing and Dippin’ Dots.

“Winning a free cart means a whole lot,” said Shannon Loo, founder of Mise Kimono. “Our next step is to create a brick and mortar, and with the pandemic, the Start with a Cart program is an opportunity to be able to dive deep and not think about the what-ifs.”

The first 200 shoppers to text-to-vote for their favorite local brand will receive a swag bag including a $10 gift card to Koho Grill and Bar.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mall goers can shop and enjoy live music by Tarvin Makia, Lois Whitney, Kawika Ortiz, Kenny Roberts, and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Halemanu and friends. There will also be giveaways from Center Court at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We thought this would be a great way to reinvigorate the Center post-pandemic,” said Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We also wanted to give both local businesses and our shoppers the opportunity to help us decide which concepts or brands they’d like to see here at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.”

For more information about the event, click here.

The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center turns 50 next year, but its future is in limbo as its owner go through foreclosure proceedings. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
12 Cases of “Delta” Variant Detected on Maui; DOH Confirms 13 Cases in Four Counties 2BREAKING: Hawaiʻi Eases Travel and Gathering Guidelines on July 8 as Vaccination Rate Nears 60% 3Missing: Woman Last Seen in Makawao on June 17 4More Enforcement Sought as Tourism Impacts Are Felt Along Hāna Highway 5Stage 1 Water Shortage Declaration for Upcountry Maui Takes Effect July 2 6Kaiser To Reopen Two Medical Facilities and Expand Hours