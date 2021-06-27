Maui Obituaries for the week ending June 27, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Lorraine Kenui

Nov. 29, 1939 – June 23, 2021

Lorraine P. Kenui, 81 of Wailuku, Maui passed away on June 23, 2021 in Wailuku. She was born on November 29, 1939 in Piniau, Hawaiʻi.

She is predeceased by her husband Clarence Kenui Sr. Mrs. Kenui was retired from Hui Mālama Center in Wailuku.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Waynette Kenui Awana (Alan), Clarence Kenui Jr. (Del), Ku’ulei Kenui (deceased)(Dekla).

Grandchildren: Keala Awana, Kanani Awana, Ekolu Kenui, Troy Perry (Zina), Joseph Perry (Heather), Kauʻalii Helgenberger and Kamoʻi Kenui.

Great Grandchildren: Jayden Awana, Kira Awana, Keale Chang, Wailea Awana, Ainalei Dudoit, Shania Lee and Colton Perry.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Norman’s Mortuary. Burial to be held on July 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, strict precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks and masks will be required for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

March 23, 1929 – June 16, 2021

Pelenaise ‘Ofeina Kauvaka

July 26, 1958 – June 11, 2021

Pelenaise ‘Ofeina Kauvaka

Sunrise: 7/26/1958

Sunset: 6/11/2021

She passed away with her family at her side at Kaiser Moanalua Hospital.

A Daughter of the Late Tu’i Vaihoi Vailea Saulala & Mafile’o Talakai of Leimatu’a Vava’u

Married Vaihola Kauvaka of Feletoa, Vavau on Oct. 9, 1983 at the Lahaina Tongan Church of Jesus Christ of The Latter Day Saints.

One son Sione Toetu’u and one daughter Losaline Malafu and six grandkids Lillian, Andrew, Sioana, Ezra, Halatoaongo and Tualau Ofa.

She was an active member of the Lahaina Tongan Church of Jesus Christ of The Latter Day Saints.

She loved being around family and friends, enjoyed music, loved dancing and talented knitter.

Thank you for joining our family at my mothers celebration of life.

Rest in Love Pelenaise ‘Ofeina Fapiola Vailea Saulala Kauvaka

You will be missed…

Toka a ihe nonga mom…

Tu’a ‘Eiki ‘ofa atu…

Caroline Ann Plunkett Tavares

Oct. 20, 1936 – June 10, 2021

Caroline Ann Plunkett Tavares, 84, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years James “Jimmy T.” J. Tavares; daughters, Joanne L. Tengan (Wayne), Jamina Ann Javier (Jerry); son, Kenneth E. Tavares (Charlotte); six grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren.

Private Family Service will be held Norman’s Mortuary.

Public Service will be held at St. Joseph Church in Makawao on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Mass at 10 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks and masks will be required for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

Jan. 26, 1941 – May 28, 2021

Cecilia “Syl” Aalona Ahlo, 80, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Friday, May 28 at home. Born in Kahuku, Oʻahu, she worked in the KTA produce department for many years.

Services held.

She is survived by her sons, Alfred Pagaduan of Tacoma, Wa, Eugene Pagaduan of Ocean View, Jeffrey Pagaduan and Jerry Conn of Kona; daughters, Kerisa (Robert) Carmelo of Kona, Pammie (Michael) Bedsaul of Hilo and Tabu (Mark) Ahlo of Ocean View; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alyson Shizue Kitaoka

Oct. 24, 1980 – June 2, 2021

Alyson Shizue Kitaoka, 40, of Makawao, passed away on June 2, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 24, 1980 in Wailuku Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Alyson is survived by her father, Rodney Kitaoka; sister, Jill (Steven) Ly; and nephew, Lucas Ly. She is predeceased by her mother, Mae and brother, Casey.

Alyson was a 1998 graduate of Baldwin High School and then attended the University of Hawaiʻi where she earned her degree in Business. “Al” moved back to Maui in 2016 and spent the last 3 years working for the County of Maui in the Real Property Division.

Al lived a life full of enthusiasm and joy. Her bubbly personality was infectious and she had the ability to make people smile. She had a spiritual love of the ocean and spent many hours at the beach, swimming and tanning in the sun. She also had a passion for baking and she would proudly share her creative treats with her family, friends and co-workers.

We will all miss Alyson but feel comforted knowing that she will be reuniting with her dear Mom, Brother, Grandparents and her doggie, Sami.

Private services to be held.

Veronica “Vera” Anne Lockwood

March 8, 1936 – May 8, 2021

Veronica “Vera” Anne Lockwood (nee Freitas) (85), passed away at her home in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Born March 8, 1936, in Pāʻia, Maui, Vera Freitas, nicknamed “Snookie,” was raised in Makawao, the youngest of nine children. She attended Holy Rosary Church Elementary School in Pāʻia and graduated in 1954 from St. Anthony High School in Wailuku. The following year she married William Lockwood and moved to California where they raised four children. Her life’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Her Portuguese Maui roots came through loud and clear in her love of laughter, jokes and “talk story.” She enjoyed bowling and golf and had a passion for travel. Her faith defined her. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she attended daily morning mass and was deeply devoted to her Roman Catholic faith throughout her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Helen Freitas, her husband, William (1992), longtime partner Lawrence King (2013), granddaughter, Dana Ryan (1989) and her eight siblings.

She will be deeply missed by her four children Bill (Diane) Lockwood, Howard (Nancy) Lockwood, Denise Zirschky (Mike) and Taryn Laux (Gary); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass is slated for 10 am, Friday, June 25 at St. Martin de Porres Church in Yorba Linda, California. A celebration of life is planned for Maui in March of 2022.

Frank Nicolas

June 4, 1942 – June 3, 2021

Frank Nicolas passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the age of 78, at his home in Makawao, after a late diagnosis of stage four lung cancer.

Frank was born to Emilio and Mary Nicolas on June 4, 1942 in Pāʻia, Maui and grew up in Dream City. He attended Holy Rosary School, St. Anthony High School, and Maui Community College.

Frank loved God, family and country. He was a devout Roman Catholic, devoted husband, father, grandfather and a retired Airman.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Davis (Bobby D.) and sister Diane Rook (Michael).

He is survived by his wife Anna (née Jacintho), sons Jerome (Randall) and Justin (Alexis), brother Emilio, Jr. (a.k.a. Nick) and sister Cathy, grandchildren Bobby L. Davis and Emma Christensen, cat Midnight, and grand-dogs Mrs. Dash and Maui.

Frank will be remembered for his love of cigarettes (unfortunately), coffee, iced tea, superhero t-shirts, local diners, the Andy Griffith Show and Westerns. He will be missed for his kindness and generosity of spirit, sage advice (solicited and unsolicited) and dad jokes.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Family visitation at 8:30 a.m., public visitation at 9 a.m. and prayer service at 10 a.m.. Private burial to follow.

Our hearts are full of gratitude for the love and support given by family, friends and neighbors.

We would also like to thank Island Hospice and BAYADA for their exceptional care and support over the past few months.

Eternal rest grant him O Lord; and may light perpetual shine upon him.

Paul Phillip Flynt, 51, of Portland, OR, passed away on June 18 at Põhai Mālama Care Choices.

Born in California, he became a social worker, saving numerous lives and was a lifetime honorary member of the Alano Club.

Services to be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his mother, Lori Lee Seward; step-father, Roger W. Seward; brother, Andrew Richard Flynt; sister, Hope (Paul) DeLaney, parents of Selah Delaney; nephew, Jackie Paul Flynt; godchildren, Jax Jackson and Declan Jackson.