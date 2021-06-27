Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:39 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:27 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:10 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:20 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will gradually decrease over the next few days. A series of small south and southeast swells are expected throughout the forecast period, with a slightly larger south swell possible late Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf will remain small along east facing shores though the first half of the week with increasing trends during the second half of the week as the trade winds slowly strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.