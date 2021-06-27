Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2021

June 27, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:39 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 12:27 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:10 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:20 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will gradually decrease over the next few days. A series of small south and southeast swells are expected throughout the forecast period, with a slightly larger south swell possible late Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf will remain small along east facing shores though the first half of the week with increasing trends during the second half of the week as the trade winds slowly strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




