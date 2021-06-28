Residential refuse customers on Maui are reminded that established accounts can now be paid online at www.mauicounty.gov/1750. Scroll down to Online Refuse Payments to access this service.

The Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division reports that semi-annual residential refuse invoices will be mailed on June 30.

The invoices are for the service period from July 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021, and payments are due on July 30, 2021.