The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi has received five completed applications from interested members who have met all qualifications to fill the vacant House District 13 seat, which was previously held by Lynn DeCoite until her appointment to the Senate on June 17, 2021. The House District 13 seat represents Haʻikū, Hāna, Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Pāʻia, Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Molokini.

(top L to R): Claire Kamalu Carroll; and Linda Clark. (bottom L to R): John-Bull English; Stacy Helm Crivello; and Barbara Haliniak.

As determined by the DPH Constitution and the Party’s Procedures for Filling Legislative Mid-term Vacancies, the following candidates have submitted applications and met the requirements to be considered for inclusion on the final list of three names to be transmitted to the Governor:

Claire Kamalu Carroll of Hāna, Maui, who is a boardmember for the Hāna Community Association, Project Hoʻomana, and Early Childhood Strategies Team 4, and the Soil and Water Conservation District of East Maui;

Linda Clark of Kaupō, Maui, who is President of the Kaupō Community Association and a has served as a volunteer club leader for 4H;

John-Bull English of Hāna, Maui, who is an Army veteran, farmer, advocate for students with learning disabilities, and traditional Hawaiian hale and fishpond builder;

Stacy Helm Crivello of Molokaʻi, who is a former County Councilmember and community advocate; and

Barbara Haliniak of Molokaʻi, who is a small business owner and current President of the Molokai Island Foundation.

The 28 officers of the Democratic Party’s House District 13 Council will meet on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. on Zoom to interview the applicants and vote on the three names who will be sent to the Governor. At the meeting, each eligible officer will be permitted to vote for up to three different candidates.

“The candidates are remarkably diverse and represent a variety of backgrounds. I commend them for putting themselves forward to serve this unique district. Each would serve their constituents well given their community involvement and interest in agriculture, quality jobs, and water issues, all of which are top of mind in House District 13,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi.

The interviews and election on Saturday morning will be led by Jonathan Starr, Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi’s House District 13 Council.

“Our Hawaiʻi State House District 13 is a wonderful and unique ‘canoe district’ comprising East Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānai. It deserves strong representation and an effective voice in Government through the State House Representatives. It is truly an honor to be a Democratic Party leader facilitating this process, and I look forward to hearing from the candidates at Saturday’s meeting. Our next State House Representative will face great challenges as well as daily opportunities to positively impact lives and protect resources in the District and Statewide. I am confident that each of the vetted applicants would be able to lead the community forward well, if selected,” said Jonathan Starr.

Participation and discussion in the Saturday morning Zoom meeting will be limited to the eligible district council officers. However, to foster openness and transparency, the meeting will be streamed “live” on the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hawaiidems.

Once voting is complete, a public announcement will be made about the three names that will be transmitted first to the State Party Chair, and then to the Governor, who has until Monday, August 16 to make an appointment from the list.