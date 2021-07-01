Regular gas prices climbed to $4.04 per gallon in Kahului, the highest prices heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend since 2014.

Leading up to the July 4th holiday weekend, the average price for regular gas in Hawaiʻi climbed above $4 per gallon — the highest July 4th holiday gas prices since 2014, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Today’s statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.02 a gallon, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, nine cents higher than a month ago and 81 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

“The holiday weekend will give us the highest holiday prices in seven years due to increasing tourism and oil prices,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

In Kahului, Maui, the average price is $4.04, which is four cents higher compared to last week, 16 cents higher than last month, and 54 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

On Kauaʻi, Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.22, up 67 cents higher than a year ago today.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.95, which is up 93 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

In Hilo on the Big Island, the average gas price is $4.07, up 61 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

AAA recommends motorists try to save fuel by combining errands, using the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the family when possible and keeping tires properly inflated.

AAA recommends motorists try to save fuel by combining errands, using the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the family when possible and keeping tires properly inflated.