Marlene Rice (left) receives $10,000 donation from WCA General Manager, Bud Pikrone. Image courtesy of #WaileaDineOut.

Maui Food Bank received a $10,000 Donation from Wailea Community Association as a result of their #WaileaDineOut promotion.

The Wailea Community Association recently crafted a campaign to benefit the Maui Food Bank and at the same time, remind everyone how important it is to dine out at their local restaurants. #WaileaDineOut was created to support the continued employment for the heart of the restaurant, all the cooks, bartenders, bussers, servers, dishwashers, not to mention the farmers, ranchers, fishermen and the local businesses that contribute to successfully operating a restaurant.

“Dining out directly impacts jobs that benefit each time YOU dine out, keeping employees working that have been struggling,” according to organizers.

“#WaileaDineOut continues our longstanding tradition of supporting the Maui Food Bank, raising our level of support to meet the increased demand of food insecurity personally experienced by so many on Maui,“ said Bud Pikrone, General Manager, Wailea Community Association.

He explained that the Wailea Community Association made a donation for each image posted with the hashtag #WaileaDineOut during the month of May from any restaurant or retail store in Wailea, whether a meal or snack.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WCA presented a check for $10,000 to Marlene Rice of the Maui Food Bank as a result of the social media campaign. “Maui Food Bank currently serves 27,000 people a month, and this much needed contribution will go a long way to put food on the tables of those in need” said Rich Yust, Executive Director, Maui Food Bank.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This month-long campaign temporarily replaced the well-established Restaurant Week Wailea program which WCA has organized for the past 10 years; which was unable to continue due to the hardships of the pandemic and the restrictions and protocols placed on many businesses and restaurants.