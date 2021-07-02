Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 02, 2021

July 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 11:00 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 08:29 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:12 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 12:00 PM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights will decrease to near summertime average heights along south facing shores as we head into the weekend. The forerunners from a new long-period south-southwest swell are expected to reach the islands starting Sunday. This swell will continue to increase, and will likely produce elevated surf along south facing shores from Monday into the middle of next week. A new small northwest swell may cause a slight increase in surf heights along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from later today through Saturday. This swell will gradually decline from Saturday night through Sunday. The gusty trade winds will cause choppy surf to gradually increase along east facing shores into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
