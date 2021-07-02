Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:00 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 08:29 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:12 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:00 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights will decrease to near summertime average heights along south facing shores as we head into the weekend. The forerunners from a new long-period south-southwest swell are expected to reach the islands starting Sunday. This swell will continue to increase, and will likely produce elevated surf along south facing shores from Monday into the middle of next week. A new small northwest swell may cause a slight increase in surf heights along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from later today through Saturday. This swell will gradually decline from Saturday night through Sunday. The gusty trade winds will cause choppy surf to gradually increase along east facing shores into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.