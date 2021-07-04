Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 4, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Charles Dapitan Jr.

Jan. 9, 1947 – June 28, 2021

Charles Robert Dapitan, Jr. 74

Charles Robert Dapitan, Jr. of Hamakuapoko, Maui, went to heaven on Monday, June 28, 2021. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 9, 1947 in Lahaina to Charles Robert Dapitan, Sr. and Helen Kaahanui Velligas.

He worked for Pioneer Mill with over 30 years of service until its closure. He was a self-taught musician and loved playing his bass at different resorts and family parties. He was the caretaker of Old Maui High School up until his death.

Charles is survived by his sons, Eddie Pamat (Mayling Barbosa), Jamieson Quiocho (Jamie DePonte) Keoni and Charles, III. Daughters; Nani Dapitan-Haake (Paul Haake), Pastor Kai Hoopai (Pastor Poncho), Natasha (CK Kahunanui), Helen Auwae (Richard), Crystal Draper (Erik), 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, his many hanai children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his siblings: Charlotte Figueroa, Ellen Kaililaau, Buddy (Dottie), Aukake (Peggy), Kehau (Nick) Samudio, Kina (Lawrence) Laporga, Luka (Wes) Ladera, Kalani (Janice), Wayne (Janet) Pelligrino, Rita Moon and Kela (Ruth) Murchison.

He is predeceased by his parents, Charles Robert Dapitan, Sr. and Helen Kaahanui Velligas. His stepmother Janet M. Dapitan and his hānai mother, Virginia Amarillo.

In honor of Charles’s wishes, no services will be held. Instead, a drive-by ceremony in loving memory of Charles will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old Maui High School at 1000 Holomua Road, Pāʻia, with a scattering of ashes at a later date.

Mahalo to the staff at Hospice Maui and Normans Mortuary, and special thanks to Sherry Aikane, our praying mom, Nani Cockett, Keshia Santos, Friends of Old Maui High School, Barbara and Holly, and Darryl of MISC. We are eternally grateful to Ramon Figueroa, Lori Garoutte and Buddy Dapitan for taking care of dad until his last breath.

Jonelle Evalani Hayase

Jan. 18, 1972 – June 21, 2021

Jonelle Evalani Hayase, age 49, of Lahaina, Maui, transitioned peacefully to Heaven on June 21, 2021, while surrounded by her family and close friends.

Jonelle was born on Jan. 18, 1972, in Wailuku, Maui to Pat Pan Bauwens and Wayne (Janet) Peligrino. She is survived by both of her parents, her husband, Jason Hayase; children: Tayler, Leland and Alexis Hayase, and her granddaughter Quinn Hayase. She is also survived by her grandmother, Nora Pan and her siblings, sisters: Shandy (Kalei) Kana, Jaime (Keaka) Kuhaulua, Hulali Peligrino, Sheri Ann Hayase, Kelsie Hayase, Ashley Hayase and brothers: Allan Pan-Takase and Danford (Melodie) Starmer. Along with her nieces: Kawai, Kiyoko, Adryanah, Daezahlynn, Kaila, and nephews: Shaun, Skylan, Zhane, Brysen, and Royal. In-laws: Pat and Craig Hayase and Grandmother, Charlotte Hayase. She is predeceased by grandfather, Lodrigo (Rudy) Pan and father, Dave Bauwens and grandmother, Virginia Amarillo. Also predeceased by grandfather, Chester Hayase. Jonelle worked for Starwood Vacation Ownership for 23 years.

Mahalo to the staff of the Molokaʻi East at Maui Memorial Medical Center, the Pacific Cancer Institute and special thanks to nurse Josephine Carty of Hospice Maui.

Jonelle has touched many lives with her generosity and contagious smile. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 3, 2021 at Ballard’s Mortuary. Private family visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Public visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service to follow at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Service will be lived streamed on Facebook from Jonelle Hayase’s Facebook Page. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

Patricia De Rego

April 13, 1948 – June 20, 2021

Patricia “Anna” Diana Kaehuokalani Kaina De Rego, 73 Anna De Rego, 73 of Kula, Maui, passed away with her family by her side, on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

She was born on April 13, 1948, in Hāna, Maui to the late John & Katherine (Momoa) Kaina. She married Eugene De Rego on Oct. 17, 1970 and shared 50 wonderful years together.

Anna retired as the bookkeeper of their family’s trucking company. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her two daughters, five grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. She could be found on the bleachers watching her grandsons play football or at the rodeos cheering on her husband, children and grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her husband, Eugene De Rego; brother, John Kaina Jr.; daughters, Deidra Lopes (Chris) and Cherice De Rego; grandchildren, Nickolas Lopes (Samantha Viveiros), Dylan Aguiar (Tiana Chavez), Diana Lopes (Chris Sobaje), Dawson Aguiar and Dakota Aguiar; hānai grandson, Kali Kuhaulua, along with her many nieces and nephews.

Anna is predeceased by her parents, John Kaina and Katherine Momoa Kaina and her brother, Allen Kaina Sr. Anna’s family will celebrate her life with a Catholic mass service over ashes at St. Anthony Church, Wailuku on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Oskie Rice Arena Clubhouse, Olinda Road, Makawao. Inurnment burial will be on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Maui Memorial Park on Waiale Dr. Flowers & lei are welcomed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions will be maintained. Masks are required for all attendees.

Royden Lanny Agliam, 51, of Hilo, passed away on June 10, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a mechanic for Ken’s Towing Inc.

Private services held.

Royden is survived by his wife, Pilialoha Agliam; daughters, Sharyse Molina and Tatyana (Peter Mahi) Agliam; stepdaughters Tazlynn-Tiare Kahakua, and Tylynn-Malia “Hoku” Kahakua-Agliam; brothers, Gregorio (Joanna Bright) Agliam, Darrell (Evelyn) Agliam, Terrance (Corrine) Agliam and Ronald (Trisha Savella) Agliam; one granddaughter; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

April 23, 1943 – June 25, 2021

Loretta Virginia Carpio, 78, of Kamuela, Hawaiʻi died June 25, 2021 in Kamuela. She was born April 23, 1943, in Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi.

Loretta was in culinary most of her working life retired from the Mauna Kea Beach Resort after 40+yrears of services.

She is survived by her spouse, Simplicio Carpio Sr.; sons, Simplicio (Virginia Reposa) Carpio Jr. of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi; Vernal (Suzanna Lopez) Carpio of Ainaloa, Hawaiʻi; Stuart Carpio of Clackamas, Oregon; daughters Lisa (Dennis) Peters of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi; Lori (Carl) Crossley of Henderson, Nevada; brother Abraham Agustin Sr. of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi; sisters Mable Pai of Kona, Hawaiʻi; Florence Gacayan of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi; Berlinda Tuson of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi; sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Limited services will be held at Ballard Hilo. Burial will be at Hawi County Cemetery.

Fellowship will be held at the residence on July 17, 2021 at 5 p.m.

March 17, 1957 – June 12, 2021

Joseph P. Viveiros, 64 of Wailuku passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice Maui on June 12, 2021. Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph Viveiros, Jr., Irwin Coratibo and Misty Farrell, two grandchildren

and sister Lolita (Andy) Feliciano. Joseph enjoyed the outdoors and spent a portion of his life as a fisherman then later helped his dad with the yard maintenance business. He enjoyed playing his guitar, fixing mopeds, planting and farming.

His celebration of life will be held on June 30, 2021 at the Vallay Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū at 10 a.m.

Joseph will always be remembered as the person who willingly gave up his comforts of home to start a Transformation Lighthouse in Pi’ihana. Joseph, you will forever be in our hearts.

Saltacion Narito Cabrera

Sept. 14, 1936 – June 14, 2021

Saltacion Narito Cabrera, 84, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away on June 14, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born on Sept. 14, 1936 in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; prayer service will begin at 10 a.m., followed by final viewing until 11:15 a.m. Burial will follow, 12 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū.

Saltacion was a retired housekeeper at the Maui Marriott Hotel. She was predeceased by her (first husband), Agapito Bisquera and (second husband), Marcelo Cabrera. She is survived by her son, Michael (Verona) Bisquera; sister, Julita “Loling” Mindaros; three grandchildren, John Santiago, Megan Bisquera, Mikaela Bisquera; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Rodrigo Natividad

May 26, 1927 – June 17, 2021

Rodrigo Natividad, 94, of Pa’uwela, Maui passed away on June 17, 2021, at Hale Makua Kahului (East), he was also under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on May 26, 1927 in Paia Maui.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday July 9, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service starts at 12 p.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

Rodrigo was a retired mechanic at Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company, he also had a passion for music and was an avid drummer. Riding his bike from Haʻikū to Kahului, sometimes Lahaina in his spare time, was an exercise he really enjoyed.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Emma (Silva) Natividad. He is survived by his children, Doraline (John-deceased) McDonald, Mona (Robert-deceased) Gary, Rodney (Susie-deceased) Uweko’olani, Roddy (Elaine) Natividad, Melissa “Missy” Natividad, Hope (Eddie) Woolsey, Alessandra “Ali” (Nathan-deceased) Spencer, Romana Natividad; 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Frances Viloria and Margaret Cummings.

Due to COVID-19 the use of masks and social distancing practices is required.

Ruth Marie Ancheta

Sept. 9, 1931 – June 24, 2021

Ruth Marie Ancheta, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on June 24, 2021. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sept. 9, 1931. After graduating from Framingham State Teachers College, she joined the Army Women’s Medical Specialist Corps to become a dietitian and was stationed at U. S. Army Hospital, Ft. Belvoir, VA, and Tripler Army Hospital, Honolulu, HI. After leaving the Army, she worked at Leahi Hospital and Kula Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Hoover Ancheta, who retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an electronic technician in 1990; daughters: Gloria White (David) and Annette Pang (Mereck); sons: James Ancheta (Athena) and Geoffrey Ancheta; granddaughters: Halli Ancheta (Dylan Cook) and McKenzie Ancheta; grandsons: Matthew Ancheta (Kaitlin), Brendon Ancheta, Michael Pang (Amara Kunishi), Anthony Pang (Jasmine Ternura), and Andrew White; and great-grandchildren: Ava Ancheta, Dustin Cook, and Kayden “KJ” Ancheta. She is predeceased by her son, Hoover Jose Ancheta (Tom Dreher).

Ballard Family Mortuary is assisting the family with services.

Peter Sean Power

Nov. 29, 1966 – June 7, 2021