Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 4-6 7-10 7-10 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 06:49 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 09:52 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:17 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 01:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new long period south swell is just beginning to arrive at the NOAA buoys well south of Hawaii as of 3 AM, and is expected to gradually fill in locally this afternoon and tonight. This swell will bring an extended period of well above normal surf to south facing shores this week. Surf will likely hold at High Surf Advisory levels Monday through Wednesday, with the peak day expected to be on Tuesday. The swell will then gradually lower Thursday into next weekend. A series of small short period northwest swells are expected through the middle of the week, keeping surf just above typical summertime flat levels. Strong easterly trades over and upstream of the islands will continue to produce elevated short period surf along east facing shores through Monday. East shore surf will gradually trend downward and below the summertime average Tuesday through late next week as the trade winds over and upstream of the state relax.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.