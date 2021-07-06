Hawaiʻi Senate Chambers. PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Majority (4.29.21)

The Hawaiʻi State Senate convened today for the sole purpose of acting upon bills vetoed by the Governor. During their floor session, the Senate voted to override the Governor’s veto on the following measures:

House Bill 862, Authorizes the counties to establish a county transient accommodations tax at a rate not to exceed three per cent.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino issued the following statement today regarding the override of Governor Ige’s veto of HB862 by state lawmakers:

“The Legislature’s action didn’t surprise me. It’s a mix of bad news and good news. The bad news is the immediate reduction in the County’s share of revenue from state Transient Accommodations Tax. The good news is we anticipated this would happen, so it will not have an impact in the FY 2022 budget.

I look forward to working with the Maui County Council, our hospitality industry, and the community to discuss implementation of a County TAT to benefit our residents, as allowed by passage of this law today.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Senate will reconvene on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. to reconsider a potential veto override of HB53 and vote on proposed floor amendments to meet the Governor’s objections in his veto message for HB54, HB1299 and SB589.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We hope to conclude this veto override session on Thursday by voting on the three proposed floor amendments and reconsidering an override of HB53,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8 – Kauaʻi and Niʻihau).