Water Conservation Urged in West Maui

July 6, 2021, 7:45 AM HST
Water Conservation Urged in West Maui

West Maui residents and businesses are being asked to voluntarily conserve water while the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility undergoes upgrades through Aug. 6, 2021.

The upgrades include installation of a new ultraviolet disinfection system and supervisory control and data acquisition system upgrades.

Reduced water consumption will allow water supplies to be extended as much as possible. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars and irrigating lawns.

The department appreciates customers’ understanding and patience during this period.

Stage 1 Water Shortage Upcountry Maui

A Stage 1 Water Shortage for Upcountry, Maui began on Friday (July 2, 2021) and remains in effect as demand exceeds supply.  The shortage was declared due to dry conditions and high water usage.

Upcountry water consumers are prohibited from using water for irrigation, watering lawns, washing vehicles or other nonessential activities.  Failure to comply with restrictions may result in penalties, including a $500 fine for each violation.  Consumers could also face the loss of their water meter for repeat violations.

Areas affected include: Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haʻikū, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio. 

