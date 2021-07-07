Doreen Canto fills Maui seat on BLNR. Photo Courtesy: Office of the Governor

Governor David Ige nominated Doreen Canto of Kula to fill the Maui seat on the Board of Land and Natural Resources. She replaces James “Jimmy” Gomes whose second, four-year term on the board expired at the end of last month.

“Doreen’s long history of community volunteerism and as a small business owner, along with her deep knowledge of and appreciation for Hawai‘i and our natural and cultural resources, made her an outstanding pick to serve on the BLNR,” Ige said.

Canto is Native Hawaiian and has served on many community organizations and government advisory boards for the past 20 years, including Maui Commissioner for the Department of Hawaiian Homelands from 2014 to 2017. She was the also chairperson of the Maui Police Commission for five years, from 2005 to 2010.

Canto is a Baldwin High School alumna and earned her associate degree from the University of Phoenix after also attending Maui Community College. Currently, she is employed as a processing assistant for Maui Grown Therapies.

“As a people, we are blessed with the richness of a beautifully diverse culture. It will be a privilege to serve the people of Maui Nui, and the greater Hawai‘i Nei and more importantly to be part of our legacy. It is an honor and I look forward to contributing to the DLNR as a state land board member. While I have much to learn, I fully embrace this opportunity, Canto said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Board of Land and Natural Resources has seven members, one from each district and two at-large members. The board chairperson is also the executive head of the DLNR. The board meets twice each month to act on departmental submittals, including land leases and Conservation District Use Applications.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Canto’s nomination is subject to Senate confirmation, though she will begin serving immediately.