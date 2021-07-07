Mayor Michael Victorino at the South Maui Gymnasium. PC: Chris Sugidono / County of Maui. (File December 2019)

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is preparing to reopen gymnasium facilities that have been closed for recreational use since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great to welcome our residents back into County gyms for basketball, volleyball and more,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “The special tri-annual permit process offers a fair way for leagues and others to reserve recreational athletic use of our County gym facilities. This is another step toward normalcy for Maui County.”

The Department will conduct a limited special Tri-Annual Permit Process for the Fall 2021 season specifically for recreational use of gymnasium facilities. Application requests will be accepted from 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, until 4 p.m. Friday, July 16, for the period of Aug. 16 to Dec. 31, 2021. Late applications received after the July 16 deadline will not be considered.

The Alfred “Flako” Boteilho Sr. Gym and the Lānaʻi Gym will not be available during this period due to improvement projects at these facilities.

The limited Special Tri-Annual process will address requests for Maui County gym use only and not allow for the expansion, retraction or cancellation of any existing permits for other County Parks properties. All leagues and requests for recreational athletic use of gymnasiums for this Special Fall period should apply.

Applications will be accepted at the main DPR Permits Office located at the War Memorial Complex. Complete applications may also be emailed to [email protected] Only complete applications will be processed.

Application request packets will be available at all Department permit offices and at www.mauicounty.gov/parks. Application requests will be reviewed in the priority order outlined in the Department’s administrative rules.

For more information about public use of County park facilities, contact the Department’s permit office at (808) 270-7389 or send email to [email protected]