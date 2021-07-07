Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 07, 2021

July 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:24 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:52 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:22 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:59 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory continues for south facing shores through this afternoon. However, south shore surf has been fading and will continue to decline through Friday, and drop to background levels during the weekend. East shore surf will subside over the next few days as trade winds weaken across the region. The short-period energy will steadily decrease today and Thursday, then rebuild to near average late Saturday and Sunday as trade winds strengthen. A tiny northwest swell will decline, leading to a return to nearly flat north shore conditions later today. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
