Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:24 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:52 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:22 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:59 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory continues for south facing shores through this afternoon. However, south shore surf has been fading and will continue to decline through Friday, and drop to background levels during the weekend. East shore surf will subside over the next few days as trade winds weaken across the region. The short-period energy will steadily decrease today and Thursday, then rebuild to near average late Saturday and Sunday as trade winds strengthen. A tiny northwest swell will decline, leading to a return to nearly flat north shore conditions later today.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.