Frank Neizman. PC: Maui Police Department (2020)

A Wailuku man was arrested on following a narcotics investigation in West Maui on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 64-year-old Frank Neizman was transported to the Lahaina Police Station for processing without incident and remains in police custody, held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Police say an investigation includes allegations of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug (heroin) and third degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

Neizman was identified as the operator of a vehicle that was parked in a Lahaina shopping complex. Police say patrol officers responded to a report of a man who appeared to be passed out in the front seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Upon arrival at 3:15 p.m., July 7, 2021, officers reportedly observed drug paraphernalia and “detected the odor of narcotics” from within the vehicle. This resulted in the initiation of a narcotic investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a result, police say officers recovered nine packets of pre-packaged heroin, a container and package of larger amounts of heroin, a small packet of crystal methamphetamine, methadone tablets, suboxone pills, a small amount of marijuana, associated paraphernalia, and $7,450 in US currency.