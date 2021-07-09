Chef and Entrepreneur Sheldon Simeon. Courtesy photo.

Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard and business accelerator Mana Up are launching a “Meet the Makers” virtual event series this month to celebrate nine up-and-coming Hawai‘i entrepreneurs and offer viewers special products and promotions. Sheldon Simeon of Tin Roof in Kahului and Lineage in Wailea will be featured in the series, August 25.

Simeon graduated from Maui Culinary Academy in 2002, took a job at Aloha Mixed Plate and worked his way up to head chef at Aloha’s sister restaurant, Star Noodle. In 2011, his contributions to the Star Noodle menu earned him two James Beard Award nominations. Simeon then competed in two seasons of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” (two-time Fan Favorite), returning to Maui.

He had a two-and-a-half year run with his Migrant Maui restaurant at the Wailea Marriott before its lease expired in 2016. The then opened Tin Roof in Kahului; and Lineage in Wailea, which was a James Beard Award semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” in 2019. One of Simeon’s latest projects is a new cookbook, “Cook Real Hawai‘i,” reflecting recipes of Hawaiian cuisine.

The nine entrepreneurs to be featured in Meet the Makers. Photo Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.

“Hawai‘i’s entrepreneurs are creating incredible products, and through them, we can share the sights, sounds, tastes and culture of the islands with people all over the world,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “Now more than ever, as our community works to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, we are committed to supporting local businesses, with great partners like Mana Up.”

“Meet the Makers” will air live on Hawaiian and Mana Up’s Facebook pages with businesses featured each month through January. Viewers can bring the virtual experience to life and feel like they’re alongside the “makers” by purchasing a curated gift set filled with products from each featured business prior to the event series. Gift sets are available for purchase at www.houseofmanaup.com/meet-the-makers. Cardmembers can use their Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® to earn two additional bonus miles per $1 spent on all purchases*.

Brandon von Damitz and Kelleigh Stewart of Big Island Coffee Roasters will kick off the Meet the Makers event series on July 28.

Mana Up, a Hawai‘i-based accelerator program, and Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier for more than 91 years, launched their partnership in 2017 to help local businesses scale to global markets. Hawaiian Airlines guests can experience the products and stories of Mana Up’s cohorts through special inflight entertainment videos, onboard snacks and its award-winning dining program.

“Together with Hawaiian Airlines and the Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard, we look forward to taking people on adventures that offer an insider’s peek at Hawai‘i’s most fascinating entrepreneurs,” says Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up. “Not only will we explore our islands’ culture, flavors and much more during these never-before-seen experiences, you can also purchase a specially curated gift set that showcases the products featured at the event, taking your experience to the next level. Hawaiian Airlines is the perfect partner to help bring this concept to life and share it with their audience locally and around the world.”



To view the calendar of the “Meet the Makers” and register for events, visit www.houseofmanaup.com/meet-the-makers. The series will culminate on Nov. 4 with Mana Up’s annual Showcase event.