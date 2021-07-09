Gianina Reid.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Gianina Reid.

Reid was last seen on Molokaʻi two weeks ago on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Police say no one has heard from her since that date.

Reid is described as, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Reid has a tattoo of a crescent moon shape on her forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department Molokaʻi Division at 808-553-5355; or, if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-022709.