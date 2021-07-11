Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 11, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Feb. 15, 1940 – June 24, 2021

Joaquino Castillo

Aug. 25, 1940 – June 29, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gerard Lono Sr.

Aug. 20, 1949 – June 29, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dec. 26, 1947 – July 1, 2021

Jan. 25, 1940 – June 18, 2021

Nora Pi’ilani David, 81 of Honoka’a, passed away on June 18, 2021 at her home. Born in Hawaiʻi National Park, she was a homemaker.

Private services to be held.

She is survived by her son, James (Linda) McGivern of Honoka’a; step-sons, Samuel (Yolanda) David and Charles David of Honoka’a; step-daughters, Helen David, Louise (Jeff) Muskat of Waimea and Charis (Duane) Whitherspoon; brothers, Clarence (Ruby) Surigao of Oʻahu and Roy Surigao of Hilo; sisters, Helen (Virgil) Wilcutt of Texas and Leilani Surigao of Hilo; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Oct. 22, 1964 – June 24, 2021

Malcolm Lorenzo, 56, of Honoka’a, passed away on June 24, 2021 at Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu.

Born in Honoka’a, he was a light equipment operator at Maunakea Beach Hotel and a member of Waipi’o Valley Taro Farms Association, and ILWU.

Service to be held on Friday July 16 at 9 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Social distancing and masks are required. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, July 17 at 46-3926 Honoka’a-Waipi’o Rd. from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

He is survived by partner, Heidi McCarroll; mother, Pansy Ah Puck Lorenzo Kawabata; sons, Chauncey (Tiffany) Hatico, Chance “Anuhea” Lorenzo, Orion (Nicole) Stevens and David “Kawika” Stevens; daughters, Shaunte Hatico, Sunni Lorenzo and Jade (Aaron) Stevens; brothers, Lawrence (Henrietta) Lorenzo Jr. and Samson “Kamu” Lorenzo; sisters, Verdean (Thomas) Pahi’o and Elaine (Christopher) Lorenzo; 11 grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Diana Elizabeth Kelley

Aug. 26, 1970 – June 29, 2021

Diana Elizabeth Kelley, nee Fetzer joined the spirit world June 29, 2021, in the embrace of her loving husband of 24 years Joel Kelley.

Diana was born on Aug. 26, 1970 to Ana and Joseph Fetzer. She was a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI and held a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. Diana resided with her husband in Santa Fe, NM and Denver, CO before moving to Hawaiʻi.

Diana was a devoted and nurturing mother to her daughter Ariana Kelley. Diana proudly served as the Director for STARBASE Hawaiʻi in Kea’au

Diana is survived by her husband Joel Kelly and daughter Ariana Kelley; her loving mother Ana Fetzer, mother in-law Sandra and father in-law Daniel Kelley. She is also survived by her brothers: John (Karen) and David (Patti) along with nieces: Katie, Jami (Niko) and Lynsey (Derek); nephews: Jim (Sara-fiancé) and Chris (Danielle), six great nieces and seven great nephews and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Diana is proceeded in death by her father Joseph Fetzer.

Diana will be remembered for her radiant soul, zest for life and a megawatt smile to all that new her. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Friday, July 16 from 4 p.m. – 8 pm. Location will be announced shortly.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, a Go Fund Me has been set up in Joel and Ariana’s name at the following: https://gofund.me/930ced91

Virginia Wehilani Hau Kaikala (Piimauna)

April 21, 1959 – July 6, 2021

Virginia Wehilani Hau Kaikala, 62, of Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi died July 6, 2021 in Kealakekua. She was born April 21, 1959, in Wailuku, Maui.

She is survived by her sons Randolph (Nisha) Kaikala Jr. of Tacoma, Washington; Ti-Jay Swann of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; daughters Theone Kaikala of Tacoma, Washington; Ebony (Richard Rodriguez) Kaikala of Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi; Lori Ann Kawaakoa of Maui; brother Ralph (Kathy) Piimauna of Maui; sisters Sadie Piimauna of Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi; Nancy Ann (Rush) Micky of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; Pumehana Piimauna of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; Gladys Hoopii of Maui; one grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.