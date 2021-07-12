Tiare Martin / Maui High Performance Computing Center. PC: University of Hawaiʻi.

The University of Hawaiʻi Vanguard Center of High Performance Computing on Maui has named Tiare K. Martin as its new executive director, effective July 1, 2021. The center is part of the Applied Research Laboratory at UH and supports the US Air Force’s Maui High Performance Computing Center, one of five Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Centers nationwide.

Martin was born and raised in Hawaiʻi and graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapālama. She has been serving as the VCHPC program manager since 2017 and will now be responsible for overseeing the centerʻs research mission, exploring emerging high performance computing technologies while lowering the barriers to the application of supercomputing to solving the challenges we face.

“Tiare is a proven leader with the knowledge, expertise and experience to guide the Vanguard Center into the future,” said UH President David Lassner. “We are thrilled to be able to hire outstanding talent from within as we work to advance the success of the Maui High Performance Computing Center, the cornerstone of high tech on the island.”

Martin has more than 20 years of engineering experience including more than 15 years managing software projects, programs and resources. She earned her bachelors degree in electrical engineering from the University of San Diego and previously held positions at Oceanit Laboratories in Kīhei, Maui, and Raytheon-Space and Airborne Systems Division in California.

“I am honored to be selected for this role and look forward to building on the decades of innovation and technology advancement accomplished by the center,” said Martin. “I know how important our work is for national defense and for Hawaiʻi’s high-tech sector. I am up for the challenge.”

Martin is a member of the Project Management Institute and the Society of Women Engineers, and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Maui Economic Development Board. She succeeds Mike Maberry, who is retiring from UH.