Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi returns to Maui in July to host its monthly neighbor island blood drive. Maui donors will have the opportunity to help Hawaiʻi’s patients, as well as help Special Olympic Hawaiʻi athletes statewide.

The three-day blood drive takes place from Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22 at the Cameron Center. Hours of operations vary by day:

Tuesday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi’s summertime “Be a Sport. Donate Blood” campaign will extend to donors on Maui. All donations will contribute to providing sports equipment and PPE supplies for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes.

“We’re grateful to reunite with our Maui donors, especially during the summer when donations tend to dip,” said Todd Lewis, chief operating officer of Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi. “We encourage all healthy donors to roll up their sleeves and join us in getting Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes safely back on the field.”

The Hawaiʻi Building & Construction Trades Council’s “Giving For a Better Tomorrow – Every Drop Counts” campaign will also give union members, family and friends on Maui a chance to represent their union while helping to contribute to Hawaiʻi’s statewide blood supply when donating.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi continues to prioritize the safety of its staff, donors and the community. Strict sanitation protocols and safety procedures recommended by the FDA, CDC and HDOH will be implemented. Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi hopes to secure 180 appointments per day consisting of all blood types.

Each donation can save up to three lives. Healthy donors interested in giving blood on Maui may register at bbh.org or call 808-848-4770. As a reminder, an appointment is required as walk-ins can no longer be accommodated. Drive dates and times are subject to change.