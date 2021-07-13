Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells

Passengers over the age of 18 from every US mainland airport and on any airline may utilize CLEAR’s Health Pass as part of the Hawaiʻi Safe Travels testing and vaccine requirements for arrival in all airports in Hawaiʻi.

The program was extended last week, allowing travelers to bypass the 10-day quarantine period in Hawaiʻi if they have proof of vaccination in the US and are traveling domestically. They are instructed to upload their vaccine documentation on the Safe Travels Hawaii website before traveling; and bring a hard copy of their vaccination documentation to show screeners at the gate.

Using the free CLEAR mobile app and Health Pass feature, travelers can add their negative COVID-19 test result or vaccine verification to their Health Pass. Travelers will then head to the Hawaiʻi Safe Travels website to apply for a quarantine exception by linking to their CLEAR Health Pass.

“Safe travel is important for our residents and visitors, and CLEAR offers travelers an additional convenient and secure option for providing vaccination and pre-travel testing verification for those returning home or coming to Hawaiʻi for work or vacation,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Hawaiʻi and its Safe Travels program,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “CLEAR’s mission is to provide people with safe and frictionless experiences, and with this new expansion, showing proof of vaccination and enjoying the Aloha state just got much easier.”

Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR, which securely connects a person’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights, including proof of vaccination, to reduce public health risk. CLEAR’s Health Pass is able to link to vaccination results from hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies, including Walmart, Atlantic Health System and the state of California.

For example, California residents can access their COVID-19 vaccination information through California’s Immunization Registry (CAIR) and generate a QR code. They can use the CLEAR app to scan the code to link their proof of vaccination to their Health Pass. More than 40% of travelers to Hawaiʻi originate in California, and CLEAR’s Health Pass is ready and able to help Californians easily show proof of vaccination and visit Hawaiʻi.

In February, CLEAR initially partnered with the State of Hawaiʻi on a pilot program featuring Health Pass on direct flights between LAX and Honolulu on United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

HOW IT WORKS:

No more piles of complex paperwork and fragile CDC cards. Once a traveler has created a Health Pass and linked it with Hawaiʻi Safe Travels, they are ready to enjoy Hawaiʻi:

Securely Link Vaccination or Test Results: Travelers can generate a Health Pass by linking to their proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test results. Health Pass has the ability to link to hundreds of vaccine providers including national pharmacy chains, Walmart, Atlantic Health System and the state of California’s vaccine registry.

Connect Health Pass to Safe Travels: Once created, travelers will then go to the Hawaiʻi Safe Travels website to apply for quarantine exemption by linking to their CLEAR Health Pass.

Frictionless Pre-Boarding: At the boarding gate or in the terminal, airline employees will scan the HI QR Code to validate that all entry requirements are satisfied. Depending on the airline, travelers may receive a wristband to help expedite arrivals procedures in Hawaiʻi. If a particular airline does not provide preclearance prior to departure, travelers will be screened upon arrival in Hawaiʻi.