Maui News
Curbside Trash Pickups Rescheduled in Pāʻia and Kula
July 13, 2021, 4:06 PM HST
Due to a shortage of personnel, curbside trash collections have been rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, July 14, in areas of Pāʻia and Kula, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced.
The affected areas are: Skill Village, Spreckelsville, Kūʻau Bay View, Ōmaʻopio Road, Pūlehu Road, Lower Kula Road, Kimo Drive, Crater Road, Kekaulike Highway, Nāʻalae Road, Kula Highway, Copp Road, Holomakani Road, Kolohala Road, the Kula Kai Subdivision, Kula Manu Circle, ʻAinakula, Kula Lani Drive and surrounding roads and streets.
