Maui News

Hawai‘i Rural Hospitals to Receive $2.5 Million for COVID-19 Testing, Mitigation

July 15, 2021, 7:25 AM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kula Hospital. PC: file courtesy Maui Health

Ten small rural hospitals in Hawai‘i – those with fewer than 50 beds and Critical Access Hospitals – will receive $2,583,760 in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. This includes funding in Maui County for Kula Hospital, the Lānaʻi Community Hospital and Molokaʻi General Hospital.

The announcement was made today by US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Families in rural areas across Hawai‘i rely on local hospitals to get the health care they need in their own communities,” said Sen. Schatz. “This new federal funding will support rural hospitals on the frontlines of the pandemic and help more people access COVID-19 testing and other resources close to home to keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy.”

This funding will help these hospitals expand COVID-19 testing for people living in rural communities and tailor mitigation efforts to meet local needs – such as community education and workforce expenses.

The new federal funding is provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program. Other rural hospitals included in the funding allocation are: Hale Hoʻola Hamakua, Kahuku Medical Center, Kaʻū Hospital, Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital, Kohala Hospital, Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, and the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1North Carolina Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation 2Update: Felicia Becomes Cat 2 Hurricane in Eastern Pacific 3CLEAR Extends Safe Travels Program to In-Bound Travelers 4Summer P-EBT Benefits Begin to Roll Out This Week 5New Long-Term Rental Exemption and Classification in Effect Jan. 1 6FONSI Filed for Proposed Hale Pilina Family Affordable Rental Housing Project in Kahului