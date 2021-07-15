Maui News
Weight Limit Enforced During $1.3 M Bridge Repair at Koukou‘ai in Kīpahulu, Maui
The Department of Public Works Engineering Division is reminding drivers of heavy vehicles about weight limits for Koukou‘ai Bridge in the East Maui town of Kīpahulu.
The bridge’s carrying capacity is 5 tons and county officials say the weight limit will be strictly enforced with traffic personnel stationed on both approaches of the bridge during the repair period. Access to the bridge will be denied to any vehicle weighing more than 5 tons.
Built in 1911, Koukou‘ai Bridge is 12 miles past Hāna town traveling west toward Kaupō. Work is ongoing to repair and replace deteriorated portions of the bridge.
The $1.3 million project is expected to be completed in late August 2021.
