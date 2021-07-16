Although international oil producers agreed on production levels earlier this week, gas prices in the state climbed higher faster during the past week with most regions seeing increases of three to four cents per gallon, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide’s average price as of 6 a.m. on July 15 for regular unleaded is $4.07 a gallon, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, 10 cents higher than a month ago, and 83 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.09, which is four cents higher compared to last week, 17 cents higher than last month, and 62 cents higher than on the same date a year ago. Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $4.28, which is up four cents from last week, 12 cents higher than last month and 72 cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, the average price on July 15 for regular unleaded is $4.00, which is four cents higher a week ago, 10 cents higher than last month and 94 cents higher than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $4.09, which is one cent higher from last week, four cents higher than last month and 60 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“We were becoming accustomed to a slow, steady increase in average gas prices, but this last week, the pace quickened, despite more stability in international oil prices,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “AAA recommends motorists try fuel conservation tactics such as driving conservatively, anticipating road conditions ahead to avoid fast stops and starts and avoiding excessive idling.

Prices as of 6 a.m., July 15: