Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 07:40 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 12:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:56 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:26 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:48 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf will increase from background levels to around summertime average during the weekend. The south swell will slowly build late today, peak Saturday into Sunday, and decline early next week. East shore surf will be near or slightly above summertime average through the weekend, then build, as trade winds are expected to increase over and upwind of the islands early next week. Aside from some localized wrap of trade wind energy, surf along most north facing shores will remain nearly flat into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.