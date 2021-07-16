Maui Surf Forecast for July 16, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
South shore surf will increase from background levels to around summertime average during the weekend. The south swell will slowly build late today, peak Saturday into Sunday, and decline early next week. East shore surf will be near or slightly above summertime average through the weekend, then build, as trade winds are expected to increase over and upwind of the islands early next week. Aside from some localized wrap of trade wind energy, surf along most north facing shores will remain nearly flat into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com