“Maui County is making investments to make its wastewater system more efficient and environmentally friendly, and that effort will continue regardless of the outcome in any court case,” Council Chair Alice L. Lee said today.

“The longstanding case on injection wells in Lahaina, which is proceeding through the federal-court system, shouldn’t distract from the unified work of the council and Mayor Michael P. Victorino’s administration,” she said in a press release issued on Monday.

“Ensuring that Maui County has the best possible wastewater system—benefitting residents, taxpayers and the environment—should be a unifying issue,” said Lee, who holds the council seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “The council and mayor have invested tens of millions of dollars in capital improvement projects for the Department of Environmental Management.

In a statement released today, Chair Lee said:

Hawai‘i Federal Court Judge Susan Oki Mollway last week issued an order requiring Maui County to get discharge permits for Lahaina injection wells under the Clean Water Act.

Meantime, Councilmember Kelly Takaya King urged Mayor Michael P. Victorino to not appeal the decision.

Mayor Victorino made a brief comment about the case during his afternoon briefing on Friday, saying Corporation Counsel asked that the county not make a definitive statement. However, the mayor said the order is under review and the County has not determined what its next step will be.

On Sept. 20, 2019, the Maui County Council voted 5-4 to approve a settlement and withdraw the county from its then-pending appeal to the US Supreme Court case. In a letter on Oct. 18, 2019, the mayor announced his decision not to exercise the authority to settle the case, citing risks of “staggering costs of retrofitting treatment plants.”

If Maui County does not appeal, the environmental law firm, Earthjustice notes that settlement terms negotiated in 2015 will go into effect mandating that Maui County invest at least $2.5 million in infrastructure to reuse treated wastewater from the Lahaina facility for irrigation in arid West Maui.