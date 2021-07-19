Maui News
Kaunoa Senior Services offering online classes via Zoom in August
The County of Maui announced Kaunoa Senior Services is offering online classes via Zoom in August for seniors 55 years old and older.
Classes include the following:
- Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays
- Yoga at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays
- Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays
- Strength Training at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays
- Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays
- Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. on Thursdays
- Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays
- Zumba at 11 a.m. on Fridays
- Probating an Estate at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5
- Crochet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10
- The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12
- Introduction to iPad at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Sewing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Backyard Hydroponics and Native Plants at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27
Signed waivers are required for exercise classes.
For more information and to register call 270-7308 or 270-4310.
Kaunoa is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.
