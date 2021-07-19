Listen to this Article 1 minute

Kaunoa Senior Services sign. PC: County of Maui.

The County of Maui announced Kaunoa Senior Services is offering online classes via Zoom in August for seniors 55 years old and older.

Classes include the following:

Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays

Yoga at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays

Strength Training at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays

Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays

Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. on Thursdays

Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays

Zumba at 11 a.m. on Fridays

Probating an Estate at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5

Crochet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12

Introduction to iPad at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17

Sewing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24

Backyard Hydroponics and Native Plants at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27

Signed waivers are required for exercise classes.

For more information and to register call 270-7308 or 270-4310.

Kaunoa is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.