Noah Rombold. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of 33-year-old Noah Rombold, who was reported missing by family members on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. His family reported the last contact with him was over five weeks ago.

Police say his family is concerned for his safety and well-being, as the length of time that has passed since his last contact is not unusual, but his cell phone was disconnected and he is houseless.

Rombold has been known to reside in the Hāna area, but has been seen within the Kīhei area around Welakahao Road and Līpoa Street, possibly living at a campsite within the brush, according to department reports.

Rombold is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-025312.