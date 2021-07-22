The American Heart Association named Jason Fujita (left) as Hawaiʻi Division Board Chair, Zia R. Khan, M.D., (middle) was named the Boardʻs president-elect and Michael Lui, M.D. (right) continues as the Boardʻs president. Photos courtesy: American Heart Association

The American Heart Association has named Jason Fujita, vice president-Sales of Hawaiian Telcom, as its Hawaiʻi Division Board chair. His term runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

The Association, which is the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, also named Zia R. Khan, M.D., MPH as its Board president-elect for a term running from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Khan is a clinical cardiologist and medical director at Queen’s Heart Physician Practice.

Michael Lui, M.D., chief of Neurology at Pali Momi Medical Center, continues as the Association’s Hawaiʻi Division Board president until June 30, 2022.

Other Board members include: