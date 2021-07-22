Maui Business

American Heart Association Hawaiʻi Division Names Jason Fujita as Board Chair

July 22, 2021, 2:07 PM HST
The American Heart Association named Jason Fujita (left) as Hawaiʻi Division Board Chair, Zia R. Khan, M.D., (middle) was named the Boardʻs president-elect and Michael Lui, M.D. (right) continues as the Boardʻs president. Photos courtesy: American Heart Association

The American Heart Association has named Jason Fujita, vice president-Sales of Hawaiian Telcom, as its Hawaiʻi Division Board chair. His term runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

The Association, which is the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, also named Zia R. Khan, M.D., MPH as its Board president-elect for a term running from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Khan is a clinical cardiologist and medical director at Queen’s Heart Physician Practice.

Michael Lui, M.D., chief of Neurology at Pali Momi Medical Center, continues as the Association’s Hawaiʻi Division Board president until June 30, 2022.

Other Board members include:

  • Rick Bruno, M.D., FACEP, president, Queen’s Medical Group, and vice president for Patient Care, The Queen’s Medical Center Medical Staff Services
  • Jackie De Luz, president & secretary, Big Island Toyota
  • Brandt Farias, Senior Vice President & Marketing Director, Central Pacific Bank
  • Glen Kaneshige, president, Nordic PCL Construction, Inc. (immediate past chair)
  • Brandon Kurisu, president, aio Digital LLC
  • Michael Rembis, FACHE, chief executive officer, Maui Health; Andrew Rosen, president & chief executive officer, Hawaii State Federal Credit Union
  • Timothy Slottow, vice president Finance and chief financial officer, Kamehameha Schools
  • Jennifer Walker, senior vice president and general counsel, HMSA.

