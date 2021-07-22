First Lady Jill Biden will visit Honolulu after her return from leading the US delegation to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The First Lady departed Wednesday, with a stop in Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson where she met military and veteran families who are staying at Alaska Fisher House. She visited the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage and encourage all Alaskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

She arrived in Tokyo today, and has several engagements during her stay including:

Hello, Tokyo!! 👋 @TeamUSA I'm here for you! You make us all proud ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/hkxJTk4xmA — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 22, 2021

Dinner with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Mrs. Mariko Suga at Akasaka Palace.

Host a virtual get-together with members of Team USA.

Greet Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Imperial Palace.

Attend the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium as head of the US delegation, Friday.

Dedicate a room in the Chief of Mission Residence to Irene Hirano Inouye and Senator Daniel K. Inouye, Saturday.

Host a US vs. Mexico Softball watch party with foreign service officers and their families at the US Embassy.

Cheer on Team USA at various Olympic events before departing Tokyo.

After Tokyo, the First Lady will travel over the weekend to Hawaiʻi where she is scheduled to visit a vaccination clinic at a local high school before departing for Washington, D.C.