Maui police responded to five burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and eight vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 11-17, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 29% from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 11% from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins had no change in percentage from the week before when eight incidents were also reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Hāna:

Tuesday, July 13, 10:53 a.m.: 47243 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, July 14, 9:19 p.m.: 5031 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kāʻanapali:

Tuesday, July 13, 5:21 p.m.: 100 block of Hākuʻi Loop, Kāʻanapali. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Sunday, July 11, 1:49 p.m.: 310 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at UH Maui College. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Friday, July 16, 10:39 a.m.: 1900 block of Peke Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

8 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday, July 11, 1:08 p.m.: 10 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului at Walgreens Kahului. Saturn, light blue.

Friday, July 16, 1:01 a.m.: 181 Dairy Road, Kahului at No Ka Oi Motors. Hyundai, blue.

Nāpili:

Sunday, July 11, 7:01 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Toyota, silver.

Tuesday, July 13, 1:55 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Nissan, black.

Waiheʻe:

Tuesday, July 13, 4:45 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Olivine Pools. Jeep, grey.

Wailuku:

Monday, July 12, 12 a.m.: 310 Hoʻokahi St., Wailuku at Saigon Place. Nissan, black.

Wednesday, July 14, 12:53 p.m.: 270 Hoʻokahi St., Wailuku at Chamber of Commerce. Toyota, green.

Friday, July 16, 3:24 p.m.: 1300 block of Lower Main St., Wailuku. Ford, white.

8 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Friday, July 16, 8:29 a.m.: Haleakalā Hwy. / Keāhua Road, Kahului at Mahi Pono LLC lot. J. I. Case Co. (construction equipment), yellow.

Kīhei:

Monday, July 12, 8:58 a.m.: 1400 block of Liloa Drive, Kīhei. Yamaha, red.

Thursday, July 15, 12:03 p.m.: 1279 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Diamonds Grill and Bar. YN, burgundy.

Thursday, July 15, 12:25 p.m.: 1800 block of Kaʻahele Place, Kīhei. Mitsubishi, black.

Friday, July 16, 10:26 a.m.: 2037 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Kīhei Park Shores. Amigo, grey.

Makawao:

Monday, July 12, 11:10 a.m.: 1-100 Olinda Road, Makawao. Toyota, white.

Wednesday, July 14, 3:55 p.m.: 3625 Baldwin Ave., Makawao at Jordanne Gallery. Ford, white.

Wailuku: