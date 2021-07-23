Two Maui women are the recipients of one roundtrip ticket each on Southwest Airlines, as part of the latest round of Grand Prize Winners for the state’s #HIGotVaccinated campaign.

(L to R) Alberta Kinores of Makawao and Tiffany Ann Damo of Kahului. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

They are among a list of 15 additional winners of the Department’s of Health’s June grand prize giveaway. The latest winners include:

Alberta Kinores of Makawao, Maui – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Alyssa Lange of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Claire Bailey of Waianae – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Cody Cervantes of Honolulu – Thomas Deir 48” x 24” Hand-Painted Giclee Print

Deborah Apana-Tran of Kaneohe – Papa John’s Pizza for a Year

Desiree Ching of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Ernesto Ramiscal – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Karl Haydon of Honolulu – Two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines

Lynne Johnson of Kaneohe – Two roundtrip tickets on American Airlines

Purita Tagaca of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Scott Lever of Lihue – $1,000 in Catering from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Sherlyn Aronce of Hilo – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Stephen Kohoutek of Kapolei – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Tak Cheng of Honolulu – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Tiffany Ann Damo of Kahului, Maui – One roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

The names of the remaining 25 individuals selected for grand prizes will be announced as winners are verified.

Hawaii residents 18 and older who receive at least one shot by August 30 can enter to win Round 2 prizes at HIGotVaccinated.com. Prizes include $5,000 in cash, gift cards, and more. Click here for a full list of prizes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals who registered at HIGotVaccinated.com in June will be automatically entered to win in July. They do not need to register again.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those who do not have internet access can also enter to win by calling Aloha United Way 211 hotline or sending a self-addressed and stamped post card or letter to: HIGOTVACCINATED Rewards C/O H&B Marketing 1164 Bishop Street Suite 1201, Honolulu, HI 96813. USPS mail entries must be received no later than August 28, 2021 to be added to the on-line entries received and merged for the contest drawing on September 1, 2021.

Many of the deals and discounts are extended into July and beyond. Businesses wishing to provide deals and discounts or more prizes should contact Patrick Bullard at H&B Marketing at 808-566-5272.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaii, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the generous support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.