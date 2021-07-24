The Office of Council Chair Alice L. Lee is conducting a survey to solicit legislative ideas to address new and emerging industries brought by the pandemic.

“I invite you to take a moment to share your comments in the survey, which aims to find new opportunities in this pandemic era,” said Council Chair Alice Lee. “Is there a need for more ride-sharing services? Should working from home be the new norm? Should the County expand online-based services? How can we support green businesses?”

Lee said there may be unprecedented challenges on the grassroots level brought by the pandemic that concerned authorities may not be aware of. Most survey responses submitted so far relate to the county’s capacity to accommodate the influx of visitors, but ideas from all industries are welcome.

The survey will run until July 31 and results will be shared with the Maui County Council.