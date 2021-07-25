(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry/Released)

Fifteen mariners aboard the disabled 72-foot sailing vessel Lucky, were rescued by Coast Guard Crews, 26 miles east of Makapuʻu Point, Oʻahu, Saturday.

The Lucky was adrift due to a disabled rudder and crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) and a Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium successfully towed the vessel to Honolulu Harbor.

At 1:32 p.m., Friday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders were notified by the Lucky’s mariners of the situation.

The Lucky was participating in the 2021 Transpacific Yacht Race when their rudder became disabled causing the vessel to drift towards Oʻahu. The mariners reported they had safety equipment, a registered EPIRB, a satellite phone, supplies, and no medical concerns.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry/Released)

After reviewing the situation and determining the mariners were not in immediate danger, watchstanders diverted the crew of the Oliver Berry to conduct a tow operation at 6:45 p.m.

“With any towing evolution there is risk involved,” said Ensign Michael Meisenger, the operations officer aboard the Oliver Berry. “Our crew trains constantly to ensure we are prepared when called upon. Last night that training paid off. In 30-knot winds and 10-foot seas we were able to establish a tow with the Lucky and safely brought them back to Honolulu.”

The Oliver Berry and Lucky arrived outside Honolulu at 2:30 a.m., Saturday.