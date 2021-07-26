Maui Surf Forecast for July 26, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Trade winds will produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores through today, then slowly trend lower tonight through mid-week due to weakening trades near and upstream of the islands. Moderate and choppy surf will return later in the week as trades strengthen.
The current small south swell and associated south shore surf will continue to subside through the day to summer average heights. Through mid-week, short- to medium-period southeast trade wind swell energy from the southern hemisphere will keep small surf along exposed shorelines.
Surf will remain nearly flat along most west and north facing shores through mid-week. Small west-northwest swells, from tropical cyclone activity in the NW Pacific, may arrive along some exposed west and north facing shores starting Thursday or Friday. However, confidence about the timing and the size of these swells remains low at this time.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
