Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:28 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:24 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:09 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Trade winds will produce moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores through today, then slowly trend lower tonight through mid-week due to weakening trades near and upstream of the islands. Moderate and choppy surf will return later in the week as trades strengthen.

The current small south swell and associated south shore surf will continue to subside through the day to summer average heights. Through mid-week, short- to medium-period southeast trade wind swell energy from the southern hemisphere will keep small surf along exposed shorelines.

Surf will remain nearly flat along most west and north facing shores through mid-week. Small west-northwest swells, from tropical cyclone activity in the NW Pacific, may arrive along some exposed west and north facing shores starting Thursday or Friday. However, confidence about the timing and the size of these swells remains low at this time.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.