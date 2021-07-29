Kahoma Village currently offers 102 residential work force housing townhomes across 17 Villas buildings and 20 single family homes within Courtyards.

Maui County is accepting applications for its First-Time Home Buyer’s Down Payment Assistance Program, the Department of Housing and Human Concerns announced.

The program was established to assist low- to above-moderate income households. The program provides first-time homebuyers with down payment and/or closing cost assistance of up to 5% of the home purchase price, not to exceed $30,000. Applicants will be selected through a lottery drawing process.

“This program can help Maui County’s working families attain their dream of homeownership,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Those who qualify for the program should apply right away.”

Those unable to access an online application may call 808-270-7351, or go into the office to request further assistance. The Housing Division Office is located at 2065 Main St., Suite 108, Wailuku 96793.

Program details:

Applications are available online at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/fthbapp

A credit pre-approval (not pre-qualification) letter from a mortgage lender that is authorized to do business in Hawaii must be turned in with the completed application.

The completed application and credit pre-approval letter must be received by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

The lottery drawing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. via BlueJeans Video Event. Registrations are required.

Applicants must be a US citizen and Maui County resident who agrees to occupy the purchased property as a principal residence.

Applicants can have a household income of 140 percent or less of the County’s median annual income (currently $134,260) for the taxable year preceding the application and for the duration of the application process

Applicants must not have a 50 percent or greater interest in fee simple or leasehold land suitable for dwelling purposes, as determined by the director of Housing and Human Concerns, for a period of at least three calendar years prior to the date the application is submitted.

Applicants cannot have assets amounting to more than $75,000, including cash (on hand, checking, savings, certificate of deposits, etc.), securities, stocks or bonds. Retirement accounts and pension funds will not be included in determining an applicant’s total assets.

The maximum grant amount under this program shall not exceed $30,000. The maximum assistance amount to any one borrower shall not exceed 5% of the purchase price or appraised value of the residential property. The actual amount of assistance will be determined by demonstrated need on a case-by-case basis.

For more information, contact Maelisa Calilao of the Housing Division Administration office at 270-7356. To register to attend the lottery, contact Jessica Crouse at [email protected] or 808-270-1741.