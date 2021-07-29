Maui News

Free Entrance to Haleakalā & Hawaiʻi Volcanoes parks Aug. 1 for 105th Birthdays

July 29, 2021, 11:52 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Hawaiʻi National Park Entrance. Photo Courtesy: National Park Service
  • Nēnēs in Haleakalā Crater. Photo Courtesy: National Park Service
  • Haleakalā National Park speciality license plate. Photo Courtesy: National Park Service
  • Park Rangers at Haleakalā National Park Visitor Center in June 2021. Photo by Jake McFee
  • Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in 2021. Photo Courtesy: J. Wei of the National Park Service
  • Hikers on Keoneheʻeheʻe Trail (Sliding Sands) in 1971 in Haleakalā National Park. Photo Courtesy: National Park Service
  • Haleakalā National Park is offering free admission Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 to celebrate its 105th birthday. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes national parks, which were founded as one park in 1916 and called “Hawaiʻi National Park,” are celebrating their joint 105th birthdays on Sunday, Aug. 1, with free entrance.

Although Haleakalā became its own park in 1961, the sister parks enjoy a strong bond that has strengthened over the years. They also have much in common, including rare silverswords, nēnē, sacred volcanic summits and even their own specialty license plates.

“There is a strong feeling of ʻohana between Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “Both parks kōkua each other, sharing staff to assist with fires, eruptions, increased visitation or whatever comes up. The only thing that separates us is the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel.”   

Haleakalā National Park Superintendent Natalie Gates said: “From mauka to makai, our island communities have deep connections to these special places. August 1 is a day for us to celebrate both parks with the folks who helps us mālama ʻāina.”   

Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes also share a non-profit partner, the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, which operates educational stores in both parks, and will feature special birthday offerings on Aug. 1. Store proceeds support park programs.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Two publications are now available online: “Fire on the Rim: the Creation of Hawaii National Park” and “Gathering on the Rim: People Build a Park.” They reveal the fascinating and complex history of Hawaiʻi National Park and its philanthropic partners.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The US National Park Service also turns 105 on Aug. 25, another fee-free day in both parks. Additional fee-free days this year are: Aug. 4 (the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act); Sept. 25 (National Public Lands Day); and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).   

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1UPDATE: Tsunami Watch CANCELED for Hawaii Following 8+ Alaska Earthquake 2Chick-fil-A Maui Groundbreaking Welcomes Way for its First Restaurant in Hawai’i 3Need a US Passport? Kahului Post Office Making Process Easy on Saturday, July 31 4Two Maui Women Among 15 Additional #HIGotVaccinated Grand Prize Winners 5July 27, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 162 Cases 6Carissa Moore Earns Historic First Olympic Gold Medal in Women’s Surfing