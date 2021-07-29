

























Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes national parks, which were founded as one park in 1916 and called “Hawaiʻi National Park,” are celebrating their joint 105th birthdays on Sunday, Aug. 1, with free entrance.

Although Haleakalā became its own park in 1961, the sister parks enjoy a strong bond that has strengthened over the years. They also have much in common, including rare silverswords, nēnē, sacred volcanic summits and even their own specialty license plates.

“There is a strong feeling of ʻohana between Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “Both parks kōkua each other, sharing staff to assist with fires, eruptions, increased visitation or whatever comes up. The only thing that separates us is the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel.”

Haleakalā National Park Superintendent Natalie Gates said: “From mauka to makai, our island communities have deep connections to these special places. August 1 is a day for us to celebrate both parks with the folks who helps us mālama ʻāina.”

Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes also share a non-profit partner, the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, which operates educational stores in both parks, and will feature special birthday offerings on Aug. 1. Store proceeds support park programs.

Two publications are now available online: “Fire on the Rim: the Creation of Hawaii National Park” and “Gathering on the Rim: People Build a Park.” They reveal the fascinating and complex history of Hawaiʻi National Park and its philanthropic partners.

The US National Park Service also turns 105 on Aug. 25, another fee-free day in both parks. Additional fee-free days this year are: Aug. 4 (the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act); Sept. 25 (National Public Lands Day); and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).