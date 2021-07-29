Maui Now file photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiian Electric is hosting a virtual stakeholder meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to collect feedback from Moloka‘i residents and business owners, renewable energy developers, and interested parties regarding Moloka‘i shared solar projects, also known as the Community-Based Renewable Energy program.

Shared solar allows utility customers who cannot or do not want to put solar panels on the rooftop of their home or business to benefit from renewable energy savings through a subscription to a generation facility on their island in exchange for credit applied to their electricity bill. Eligible participants include homeowners or businesses not currently enrolled in any other Hawaiian Electric solar program such as Net Energy Metering.

In March 2021, the company submitted a draft request for proposals for shared solar projects on Moloka‘i to the Public Utilities Commission for review. The company will collect feedback at the Aug. 11 meeting to determine updates to the shared solar RFP for the island.

Those interested can join the meeting online by going to www.hawaiianelectric.com/communitymeetings, view it live on Akakū Maui Community TV channel 54, or watch a livestream of the meeting on Hawaiian Electric’s Facebook page.

Participants are welcome to ask questions and provide feedback on shared solar for Moloka‘i during the meeting. Feedback and questions can also be sent in advance to [email protected]. This virtual session will be recorded and available for post-event viewing on the Hawaiian Electric website.

For more information on shared solar and to review the current draft RFP and power purchase agreement for Moloka‘i, go to www.hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar.