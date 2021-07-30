Visitor injured, struck by portion of coconut tree. (7.30.21) PC: Maui Fire Department.

A 45-year-old California woman was injured today when the top 20 feet of an 80 foot coconut tree broke off and fell, striking her. The incident was reported at 4:41 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 in the Kāʻanapali Beach Club area of West Maui.

The woman suffered a compound fracture to left upper arm, broken fingers on her right hand and pain and tenderness to her upper and lower back. Fire officials say the woman did not lose consciousness.

The case has been classified as a miscellaneous accident.

Responding units included the Maui Fire Department’s Ladder 3 out of Lahaina, a Medic unit, and personnel from the Maui Police Department.

Responders left the scene at 5:08 p.m. after providing medical care.