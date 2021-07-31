Drivers saw very slight changes at the gas pumps over the last week. According to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide average is now $4.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which is the same as last Thursday, eight cents higher than a month ago and 85 cents higher than the average on this day last year.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.11, which is one cent higher compared to last week, 10 cents higher than last month and 62 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.02, which is the same as a week ago, eight cents higher than last month and 96 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.13, which is also the same as last week, seven cents higher than last month and 64 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhue’s average price for regular is $4.31, which is the same as last week, nine cents higher than last month and 72 cents higher than a year ago today.

“As we approach the last month for summer road trips, we encourage drivers to take simple steps to maximize their fuel efficiency before heading out on vacation,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Keep your vehicle well-maintained and be sure your tires are properly inflated, pack your bags inside the vehicle instead of using luggage rags which creates drag and reduces fuel efficiency and avoid jackrabbit starts and speeding which burn more gasoline.”