Lahaina Recreation Center Ballfield to Undergo Fencing Improvements
The Lahaina Recreation Center Little League Ballfield No. 4 will undergo fencing improvements from Aug. 2 through Oct. 31.
The Department of Parks and Recreation project includes the removal and replacement of the outfield fencing. The affected field will be closed but park visitors can use other facilities within the center during the project.
The construction contract was awarded to Maui Kupono Builders.
For safety reasons, park visitors should remain outside of construction area barriers. The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
