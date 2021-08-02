Maui News
Lahaina DMVL Office Closed Today; Kahului and Kīhei Offices Remain Open
August 2, 2021, 11:38 AM HST
Because of a staffing shortage, the Lahaina office of the County of Maui Department of Finance’s Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing will be closed today. The office is expected to reopen Tuesday with regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DMVL offices in Kahului and Kīhei remain open.
Customers with questions may call the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363. For general DMVL information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/DMVL.
