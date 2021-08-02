Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 02, 2021

August 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 04:40 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:55 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The rough, slightly elevated surf continues along east facing shores driven by the strong trade winds. Expect these slightly elevated surf heights will persist into Tuesday, before decreasing to near the summertime averages by Wednesday onward as the trade winds weaken slightly. Surf along south, west and north facing shores will remain small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Mayor Signs Agreements with Expedia and Airbnb to Curb Illegal TVRs  2Hawai‘i is Averaging 300+ New Cases Per Day Over Last Three Days Amid Delta Spike  3Visitor Struck by Fallen Coconut Tree in West Maui  4July 31, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 485 Additional Cases in Hawai‘i Today  5UPDATE: Missing Person Located: Woman Last Seen July 27  6Volcano Watch – Stressed Out: Hawaiian Volcanoes Are Heavy