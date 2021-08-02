Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 04:40 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:55 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The rough, slightly elevated surf continues along east facing shores driven by the strong trade winds. Expect these slightly elevated surf heights will persist into Tuesday, before decreasing to near the summertime averages by Wednesday onward as the trade winds weaken slightly. Surf along south, west and north facing shores will remain small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.