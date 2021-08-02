The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures from July 31 to Aug. 6.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

1) Wailuku to Lahaina

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 21, Main Street to Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) Lahaina

Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 21.3, Hinau Street and Kenui Street, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

3) Lahaina

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 21 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

1) Wailuku

Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.6 and 2.7, Naniloa Drive and Hāna Highway, on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) Kahului

Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.8, Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center and Hana Highway, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

1) Wailuku

Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Church Street and Niolopua Lane, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drain line installation and concrete work.

— Haleakalā Highway (Routes 37/377) —

1) Makawao (NIGHT WORK)

Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 5.4 and 6.1, Hāliʻimaile Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday evening, Aug. 2 through Friday morning, Aug. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work.

2) Kula

Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.9 and 6.1, near Haleakalā Highway (Route 378), on Thursday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility line and power pole replacement.

— Kula Highaway (Route 37) —

1) Makawao

Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 8.1 and 10, Ōmaʻopio Road and Aapueo Parkway, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation work.

— Hanā Highway (Route 360) —

1) Haʻikū (24-HOUR/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hanā Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipiʻo Road, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvement work.

2) Haʻikū (24-HOUR/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hanā Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work.