Tasha Kama. Courtesy photo.

Maui County Councilmember Tasha Kama is on extended medical leave, according to an announcement issued on Monday evening.

Kama is in her second term holding the council seat for the Kahului residency area. As presiding officer pro tempore, Kama has been part of the council’s leadership in both of her terms.

“Councilmember Kama has indicated she plans to return to her council duties as soon as possible, including her role as chair of the Human Concerns and Parks Committee,” said Council Chair Alice L Lee. “We wish her the best and look forward to her return.”

Kama’s staff is available to provide assistance in the interim and may be reached at 808-270-5501 or [email protected] Phone messages and emails are checked throughout each workday.