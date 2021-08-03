The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and its partners have launched the 12th annual statewide Pedestrian Safety Month. Photo Courtesy: HDOT

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and its federal, state, city and community partners kicked off the 12th annual statewide Pedestrian Safety Month this August with a sign waving at the State Capitol Aug. 2.

Pedestrian Safety Month is organized by HDOT’s Walk Wise Hawaiʻi program and features daily public and private pedestrian safety events to share good pedestrian practices and good driving practices when around pedestrians.

“As thousands of residents and visitors return to our roadways, drivers must renew their commitment to looking out for our keiki, kupuna and all pedestrians,” said Jade Butay, Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation Director. “Although the primary cause for pedestrian crashes is inattentive behavior by both drivers and pedestrians, we urge drivers to put down their cell phones, follow speed limits and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and at intersections.”

Walk Wise Hawaiʻi focuses throughout the year on pedestrian safety education for seniors and elementary to college age students through “Seven Steps to Safety” presentations. Pedestrians are taught to be aware that, statistically, their major dangers include not paying attention in crosswalks, jaywalking and not being visible when walking at night.

Walk Wise Hawaiʻi’s sister program, Drive Wise Hawaiʻi, focuses on driver awareness of pedestrians by sharing seven tips for drivers to be more vigilant when behind the wheel regarding pedestrian safety. Information of both programs can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/walkwisehawaii/.

To kick off the campaign’s Drive Wise Hawaiʻi message, Walk Wise Hawaiʻi is sharing a video called “Look at Me Now” by local radio personality Krystilez and the members of The Angry Locals. Krystilez was born and raised in Nanakuli and knows many of the victims of pedestrian crashes in his community. The music video helps to reinforce the message to kamaʻāina that speeding needs to stop and pedestrian safety is of the utmost importance.

The Walk Wise Hawaiʻi “Seven Steps to Safety” brochure and the “Drive Wise Hawaiʻi” brochure with safety tips for drivers regarding pedestrian movement will also be available at all community events across the state. The brochures and calendar are on the website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/walkwisehawaii/

Pedestrian Safety Month public partners include the Federal Highway Administration – Hawaiʻi Division, the City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services; all County police departments; the Honolulu Police Department’s Community Policing Teams; and Neighborhood Security Watch Teams; and Safe Routes to School.

For more information on Walk Wise Hawaii and a list of Pedestrian Safety Month events, call 808-587-2160 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WalkWiseHawaii/